Meals on Wheels clients received an early Christmas gift this year.
Ladies of the Dukes prepared and donated pasta meals, and Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered them to their clients on Thursday.
“We are very grateful for the generosity of the community” said Anne Crowe, Meals on Wheels coordinator.
In addition to the pasta dinners donated by Ladies of the Dukes, the Meals on Wheels clients enjoyed a turkey dinner at Thanksgiving, prepared and donated by Tanner’s restaurant, and delivered by the volunteers on Nov. 24.
“If it weren’t t for the donation of these meals, many of our clients would be at home by themselves, and unable to prepare a holiday meal,” Crowe said, adding that Meals on Wheels of New Castle offers its heartfelt appreciation to Ladies of the Dukes and Tanner’s for these holiday meals.
