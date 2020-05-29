As Lawrence County moves into Gov. Tom Wolf's "green" phase of reopening, restaurants are gearing up to welcome patrons back into their dining areas for the first time in nearly 11 weeks.
Customers, it seems, are just as ready to sit down and order their favorite meal.
"A lot of people told us they're coming, so we're expecting a sizable crowd, but as much as we can take," Travis Faulk, manager at Gallo's Italian Villa in Neshannock Township.
"Tomorrow will be a real test to see if the dine-in people will actually dine in," Austin Ayres, owner of La Mangia in New Castle's South Side, said.
In Shenango Township at Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes, owner Paul Guyer is unsure if he'll have a big crowd, but that graduation activities for Shenango High School in Lawrence Village Plaza could bring in a lot of customers.
"I don't know what to expect," Guyer said. "I hope that it's good, but we're ready for whatever happens."
For all three, it's a wait-and-see approach. It's also a time spent seeking out guidance on what is allowed and what isn't — with varying degrees of success.
Guyer is using Boardman, Ohio, restaurants as his barometer, saying some people just aren't ready to eat in a restaurant yet. Ohio permitted restaurants to start dine-in services last Friday. Faulk said Gallo's is reaching out to the state to see if it's allowed to bring back its lunch buffet. For now, the buffet will not be offered. Ayres, meanwhile, is also looking at what Ohio restaurants have done in the last week, but hasn't received guidance from the city's health department.
Ayres said he had been in contact with state Rep. Chris Sainato for help, as did Lynn Reiber, owner of Edward's Restaurant, who added she has also been working with Lawrence County commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd.
Under Wolf's reopening plan for counties moving from "yellow" to "green," restaurants are permitted to open their dining rooms up to 50 percent normal capacity. There will also be other changes, like a directive that tables must be bare and most items be single use. That means things like salt and pepper shakers will be replaced by individual packets and napkins won't be found on the tables.
Gallo's is marking off tables where no one is to sit, while Hugger Mugger installed plexiglass between booths. La Mangia already had plexiglass set up at its cashier station. Other slight changes include Guyer having a system in place where if the restaurant is over capacity, customers can be buzzed in after waiting from their cars when space opens up.
All three plan to continue curbside service and will likely have more-than-normal staff on hand and expanded hours. Edward's, for instance, will have almost double its normal staff on Friday night with dedicated employees just for takeout.
In New Castle's downtown, The Confluence, which temporarily closed its doors on March 24 after trying to operate just through carry-out service, isn't quite ready to open back up to the public.
The coffee shop and meeting area is instead having a "soft opening," according to Don Kemmerer, executive director and CEO of Cray Youth & Family Services, which runs the business. The coffee shop is contacting organizations that had meetings there prior to the pandemic, like the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club and the New Castle Rotary Club. The target date for reopening for those events is June 8.
"If we already have some kind of event like a shower or luncheon scheduled, we'll do those things before we open to the general public," Kemmerer said.
The delay in opening to walk-in customers is because many of the downtown firms whose employees frequent the shop are still working from out of the office, Kemmerer said. He added that he hopes to bring back the Thursday night acoustic music nights fairly soon.
"We all want some type of normalcy," Kemmerer said. "I think being able to bring the music back would be important to New Castle."
One place where music can be heard is in Pulaski on Saturday night.
Nova Cellars Winery is hosting the area's first live music event on Saturday when Uncharted Course plays from 7 to 9 p.m. The winery posted on its Facebook page that masks must be worn at any of the three tasting bars and for customers to please follow the footpaths in the tasting rooms. Outdoor tables will be positioned six feet apart from one another.
