By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. has established guidelines for local restaurants and bars to recoup more losses suffered by COVID-19 epidemic restrictions.
The county has received $968,000 that will be disbursed for that purpose by the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., the agency that the commissioners appointed to administer the funds.
Applications for the funding will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Known as the Lawrence County COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), the application is available on the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce website at lawrencecounty.com. Interested applicants then should click on the top two items on the left-hand column, for CHIRP.
The applications must be submitted through the website only. No other form will be accepted.
Grant funding will be available in increments of between $5,000 and $25,000. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.
Restaurants and bars eligible for the funds must meet these criteria:
•They must have a NAICS code beginning 721 or 722 in the hotel, motel, traveler accommodation, bed and breakfast, RV Park, campground, food service, caterer, drinking place or
restaurant industry.
•They must be located within Lawrence County. They may not apply for or receiving the funds from another community.
•They must have been adversely affected by COVID-19.
•They must be for-profit businesses that are not publicly traded.
•They must have been in business as of Feb. 15, 2020 and be currently operational and not intend to be permanently closed within a year of the application date.
•They must have fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees.
•They must have a net worth of a net worth of less than $15 million.
Other details about application submissions are available on the website.
The funding, from Act 1 of 2021 of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, by law must be delegated to an economic development organization for the administration of it, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said when the grant was first announced. The commissioners entered a formal contract with the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. for disbursement of the funds. The agency falls under the umbrella of the chamber of commerce.
Boyd emphasized that the guidelines for use of the funds are set by law.
