A county Mexican restaurant will be supplying lunch for students during the state-mandated school closures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The community has supported us very much,” said Juan Banales, owner of Los Amigos in Union Township. “We feel very blessed, and we’re just trying to give back.”
In a post on its Facebook page, Los Amigos writes it will offer students with proper school identification two free tacos, rice, chips and salsa until schools open again.
Students will have the choice of soft or hard tacos and chicken or beef.
Banales said the program is for all students in Lawrence County and will run all day long.
If students do not have identification, they will still accommodate those students.
“We actually got quite a bit of families,” said Banales. “It’s pretty nice.”
The offer will be available in both dine in and take out whichever customers are more comfortable with.
Union Area School District will be providing free breakfast and lunch to any student 18-years-old and younger starting today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The district will offer delivery beginning on Thursday.
