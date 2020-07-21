HARRISBURG — The state’s move to reduce the number of customers allowed in restaurants and shutting down bars that don’t serve food is prompting stiff pushback, particularly in parts of the state where the coronavirus didn’t hit hard in the first place and has yet to resurge dramatically.
“Our small business taverns, bars, and licensed restaurants have been closed, then limited in reopening, and been forced to comply with rigid and expensive requirements that make profits impossible, because the state has a hammer over them in licensing through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.
“The Governor’s action last week that threw the industry – and just one segment of the state economy – back into a virtual ‘yellow phase’ has jolted these small businesses, and made it increasingly difficult for them to survive,” Moran said.
In response to an increased number of cases, particularly among younger adults, mostly in southwestern and southeastern Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that restaurants that had been serving up to 50% of their normal occupancy, were ordered to cut their business to 25% their normal occupancy. In addition, bars that don’t serve food were ordered to close entirely, and the state added a 25-person limit on indoor gatherings and a 250-person limit on outside gatherings.
Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said that Wolf’s move “is a broad brush” step that doesn’t take into account the regional disparities in the coronavirus outbreaks or differences in customers.
“Restaurants cannot survive on 25% of capacity for indoor dining so this could be the last straw, forcing them out of business in areas where infection rates are still low,” he said.
Of the 711 cases announced Monday, 453 of them come from one of eight counties: Allegheny (172 new), Philadelphia (86), Delaware (40), Bucks (34), Montgomery (34), Lancaster (32), Chester (31), and Berks (24).
There were 17 counties that had no new cases Monday.
The governor’s office on Monday released statements of support from several public health experts defending Wolf’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“In this pandemic, it is imperative to take bold action before cases rise exponentially—to get ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel former special advisor for health policy to President Obama, and vice provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. “Gov. Wolf is doing just that. We need to ensure physical distancing, the wearing of face masks, and limiting indoor activities. Gov. Wolf’s actions to implement these measures will save lives and allow continued reopening of the economy in a safe and smart way.”
While the business groups blasted Wolf’s move as being too broad, Nate Wardle a Department of Health spokesman, said the move is targeted in that it focuses on activities that the evidence suggests is often associated with the spread of coronavirus.
Local government meetings
The state’s ban on indoor gatherings of more than 25 people includes local government meetings at a time when planning for school reopening is prompting intense public interest in school board meetings.
Wardle said that if local school boards can take steps to provide public access despite the ban on in-person meetings.
“If they wish to have more people, they should have the event outdoors or through virtual means,” he said.
Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director of Common Cause, said that local governments should take steps to provide public access to their meetings, despite the governor’s restriction on crowd sizes.
She declined to weigh in on whether the state is acting appropriately in moving to limit the crowd size as public meetings.
“I’m not a public health expert,” she said.
Holding meetings outside would be compromise move that local governments could take, Almeida said. But that still may create a situation where some members of the public don’t feel comfortable attending in-person, she said.
There is videoconference technology that would allow for video-conference while also provide members of the public to participate, she said. And if a local board doesn’t have the technology to allow for public participation by video or by phone, they should at least provide an opportunity for the public to submit written testimony.
“People need to have the ability to interact with all levels of government,” she said.
Increasing case numbers statewide
“As long as we are seeing case counts increase and can point to the spread coming in part from people frequenting bars and restaurants and not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, we must put surgical mitigation plans into effect to stop the state and its residents and businesses from suffering a greater and extended loss of lives and livelihoods,” Wardle said.
While the increase in cases among young adults has been most pronounced in the southwestern region of the state, every region of the state is now reporting higher numbers of young people with coronavirus, according to Department of Health data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.