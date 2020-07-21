Bartender Kelsey Drozda makes a drink behind the bar at the Riverside Cafe in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Wednesday, July 15, 2020. To fight the coronavirus, nightclubs will be shut down, bars will be closed unless they also offer dine-in meals, and bars and restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity under Gov. Tom Wolf's order, which takes effect Thursday and also requires companies to have their employees telework to the extent possible. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)