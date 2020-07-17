Lindy Lauro never thought she’d be opening a restaurant during a global pandemic.
That’s what happened for veteran restaurateur, whose latest business, Lindy’s Lunch, opened June 1 at 2402 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township at the former P.O. Lunch location. Lauro said her target was to open in the spring after signing a lease in early March. However, the economic shutdown a few weeks later made it difficult to hire contractors and obtain permits. The restaurant finally opened June 1 after Lawrence County was moved to green in Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
“We opened up in the middle of this, so it’s been a challenge.”
Restaurants, taverns and other shops are now scrambling with how to comply with Wolf’s new standards on just more than eight hours notice. Wolf, in an address Wednesday afternoon, announced further restrictions on indoor dining capacity and crowd sizes to take place first thing Thursday morning in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases after weeks of little increase. Establishments had been allowed up to 50 percent capacity indoors, but now that number was cut in half to 25 percent, a figure which includes wait staff, hostesses and cooks.
Outside of restaurants, indoor gatherings are now capped at 25 and outdoor gatherings should have no more than 250 people.
“We had to evolve into what we are,” Lauro said. “With that being said, we want everyone to be safe. The most important thing to all of us here is the safety of our customers and everyone’s families.”
The pandemic hasn’t allowed for her business to fully operate as a dine-in location or offer breakfast. It does, however, have a drive-up window which has helped for take-out orders.
To combat the congregation of people indoors, Wolf’s plan further targeted bars, banning alcohol consumption unless it was part of a meal. Nightclubs are to be shut down.
Those guidelines leave a lot to be interpreted, The Confluence’s Don Kemerer said.
“I’m not worried about the 25 percent,” Kemerer said. He said he’s reading the guidelines in a way that the coffeehouse and meeting place isn’t a nightclub. The Confluence moved forward with its weekly live music on Thursday night.
“I’m just considering the music is part of our normal weekly schedule,” Kemerer said. “I’m not interpreting that as I’m only allowed 25 people there.”
The Confluence tried its hand back in March at being take-out only, but had to close its doors due to low traffic because other downtown businesses sent employees to work from home. The business is now back to its normal operating hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with music on Thursdays. The business is closed Friday through Sunday.
Lauro and Kemerer said they heard about the new guidelines Wednesday through social media and news reports.
Meanwhile, owner George Nacopoulos just reopened his Hazel’s Restaurant on North Mercer Street at the beginning of June after closing in late-March. He said he learned of the new guidelines after overhearing a customer talking about them on Wednesday.
Nacopoulos said it’s too early to see how the new rules will affect his business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.