HARRISBURG -- The restaurant industry expects that one in five restaurants that existed before the pandemic won’t reopen once business restrictions are lifted. Plus, the longer it takes for restrictions to relax, the worse that economic toll is going to be.
“The frustration for our members is that we were the first to close and we’re going to be the last to reopen and we have experience dealing with food safety and sanitation,” said Melissa Bova, a lobbyist for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.
The restaurant industry she said, has been hit harder than other sector of the economy due to the state’s shutdown orders, which barred restaurants from serving food for in-restaurant dining.
Lawrence County was among 17 counties Friday that Gov. Tom Wolf approved for the green phase of his COVID-19 recovery plan, and order that goes into effect Friday. In the green phase, restaurants and bars, salons and barber shops, gyms, theaters, malls and casinos can all open at 50 percent capacity,
The Democratic governor announced he is moving Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties to “yellow” on June 5, meaning that people will be able to freely leave their homes and retailers and other kinds of businesses will be allowed to reopen, though other restrictions remain.
Eight counties are moving to yellow a week earlier, on May 29: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill.
In April, when the state’s total unemployment rate hit 15.1 percent, 323,000 workers lost jobs in the leisure and hospitality industries, state data shows.
The national rate was 14.7 percent in April. Pennsylvania’s highest unemployment rate was 12.7 percent in 1983, according to federal data back to 1976 under the same methodology.
“This is not going to be a matter of flipping a switch,” Bova said.
Restaurants probably won’t be allowed to reopen at full occupancy even in the green phase, which means less opportunity to try to make up for the revenue lost during the shutdown, she said..
It’s not clear how quickly customers are going to return.
Convincing patrons that they can go back to dine-in restaurants safely may be one of the biggest hurdles that restaurants are going to have to clear, one the state gives them the thumbs up to resume, Bova said.
The state House has passed bills that would relax restrictions on restaurants. One bill, House Bill 2506, would allow outside dining statewide. The other, HB 2513 would allow eat-in dining in those counties that have been moved into the state’s yellow reopening phase.
The outdoor dining bill, which passed 133-69, attracted more bipartisan support than HB 2513, which passed 117-85.
Both measures were sponsored by state Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County. State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, had joined Everett in announcing plans for the bills.
Yaw on Friday said he expects the Senate will take up the bills now that they’ve passed in the House.
