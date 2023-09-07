The closures of the northbound and southbound Interstate 79 rest areas in Plain Grove Township will be extended through Sept. 30.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the northbound rest area to traffic June 12, and the southbound rest area was closed Aug. 7, both around the clock.
The reason for the closure is for improvement work, drainage and sign work and other miscellaneous construction activities. There will be no access to these rest areas.
Motorists may choose to utilize the rest areas at, going north, the rest area on that highway in Allegheny County at mile marker 50, or in Mercer County at marker 134.
Going south, the open rest areas are at mile marker 136 in Mercer County and at mile marker 51 in Allegheny County.
The work is part of a $11.62 million highway restoration project along Interstate 79, from Butler County to Mercer County. Other work includes milling and resurfacing, base repair work, rest area improvements, guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements, minor structure repairs and miscellaneous construction work. Short- and long-term single-lane restrictions, as well as rest area closures, are anticipated. The entire project is expected to be finished next summer.
Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.
