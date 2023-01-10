The gunman who shot Darius Ramsey on April 8 in Neshannock Village will spend 7 ½ to 18 years in a state correctional institution for gun violations.
Marcus N. Respress, 51, formerly of Neshannock Village, was sentenced to that jail term Tuesday by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox.
Following a trial in November, a jury found Respress guilty of illegal possession of a gun and possession of a gun without a license. Respress was arrested in the death of 22-year-old Ramsey. The District Attorney's office deemed the shooting of Ramsey was in self-defense because Ramsey fired the first shot at Respress. Thus, law enforcement did not charge him in Ramsey's death, but Respress was charged with the felony gun violations.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the the Neshannock Village public housing complex.
Respress, because of a felony drug conviction 30 years ago in Oklahoma, is not allowed to possess, be in control of or use a gun. He also had no license to carry or conceal it.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Flannery. Respress was defended in court by his private attorney, Dennis Elisco.
According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Ramsey was speeding through Neshannock Village that day, and Respress, who was walking, took a gun out of his pocket keeping it pointed at the ground. As Ramsey fired at Respress, Respress shot back four times into Ramsey's vehicle.
Ramsey then tried to speed away but his vehicle crashed into a light pole. He was taken in another car to the hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to his chest, the paperwork states. Respress was not injured in the shooting.
Respress was sentenced to 7 ½ to 18 years in prison for the charge of being a person not to possess a ifrearm. He was sentenced, concurrently, to 5 to 10 years for the charge of carrying a gun without a license.
According to Flannery, Respress before sentencing had asked the judge for leniency in his sentence.
