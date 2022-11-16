Neshannock Village gun trial begins Marcus N. Repress took the witness stand in his own defense Tuesday during his trial for gun…

It took a jury of six men and six women about an hour, including lunch, to arrive at a decision in the trial of Marcus N. Respress.

The jurors returned to the courtroom of presiding Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday with guilty verdicts of illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license.

Respress, 51, formerly of Neshannock Village, was accused of the offenses in the shooting death of 22-year-old Darius Ramsey, the afternoon of April 8, 2021, in the apartment complex parking lot.

Law enforcement authorities who investigated the case determined Ramsey's death was justifiable self-defense because Ramsey fired the first shot at Respress. However, Respress, because of a felony drug conviction 30 years ago in Oklahoma, is not allowed to possess, be in control of or use a gun. Thus, he has no license to carry or conceal it.

Deliberations followed closing arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys, which were preceded by testimony for the defense by Ralph D. Calhoun Jr., Respress' cousin. Calhoun claimed to have left his gun overnight at Respress' apartment. He said under cross-examination that he cleared the chamber of the gun and put the safety on when he set it on the table and covered it with a shirt while he was visiting the day before. He said he stayed overnight and left the gun there because he got a ride to work with someone who already had issues with the law. He said he called Respress around noon that day and said he was coming to pick up the gun.

Assistant District Attorney William Flannery, who prosecuted the case, pointed out to the jury in his closing argument that when Respress left the apartment that April 8, reportedly to go and give it to his cousin, he had the gun in his pocket and he took it out just before his nephew drove up in a vehicle and Ramsey drove up and fired the first shot at him. He then readily returned fire, and a bullet that hit Ramsey in the chest killed him. Calhoun never showed up to get the gun.

Flannery reasoned to the jury the gun was ready to fire when Ramsey pulled into the complex and fired the first shot.

Respress' private defense attorney, Dennis Elisco, gave an emphatic closing argument, saying Respress picked up the gun to carry it outside to give to his cousin who was going to pick it up. His argument was the police did not conduct an extensive investigation into the case, and the prosecution did not prove there was criminal intent in Respress having the gun.

According to the criminal complaint that was initially filed with the charges, Ramsey was speeding through Neshannock Village while Respress took a gun out of his pocket, but kept it pointed at the ground as he was walking. Ramsey fired at Respress, who shot back four times into the vehicle.

Ramsey then tried to flee in his vehicle but crashed into a light pole. He was taken in another vehicle to the hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to his chest, the paperwork states. Respress was not injured in the shooting.

Respress' sentencing on the convictions will be set at a later date.

The judge will determine the sentence based upon the sentencing guidelines and the defendant's past criminal history.

"This case was black and white. The evidence was overwhelming," Flannery commented after the verdict. He said he appreciated the work of the jury and their understanding of the case, as well as the work of the city police department.

Elisco commented of the outcome, "I was surprised at how quickly the verdict was returned. Although I don't agree with it, I certainly respect it, and I also thought that the assistant district attorney, Bill Flannery, did an excellent, excellent job for the commonwealth."

Elisco added he is relieved District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa exonerated Respress from any homicide charge in Ramsey's death, deeming it justifiable self-defense.

