The comment and response document from Allegheny Mineral's application for a proposed 252-acre surface mine in Slippery Rock Township was issued on Sept. 30.
The 19-page document answered 34 questions sent in by over 60 individuals who had submitted letters to the Department of Environmental Protect (DEP) before the Aug. 14 deadline. Questions were also answered from the approximately 55 people who attended an informal conference at Moraine State Park on July 30.
Some of the comments most frequently submitted and addressed in the document were:
•Noise, dust and quality of life would be affected. The response said in order for the mine to be considered "a public nuisance," it must "interfere with the quiet and reasonably enjoyment of the property, be inconsistent with the character of the surrounding areas and affect the community at large." The DEP said it believes the noise level will not a public nuisance level. The DEP wrote precautions such as dust suppressants, restricting speed and dust controlling hoods have been effective at other mining sites.
•Potential effects to nearby McConnells Mill State Park. The response said they don't believe the noise would not constitute "a public nuisance." No change in water quality has been attributed to other mines in that surrounding area and thus is expected this mine would do the same. No service requests from the users of the park or from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources about the potential negative impact from existing mining activities in the area were submitted.
•More than 40 responders asked for the applications three variances to be denied. The DEP wrote the four proposed stream crossings eliminates the need to use public roads to haul materials. The water obstructions and encroachments meet the 25 PA Code Chapter 105 requirements.
Residents within the proposed mining area asked their township supervisors if they would be willing to send a letter to DEP asking to deny all of the variances during their August meeting.
"We're going to get the runaround from everyone, and I think people are just kind of sick of the fact that there seems to be nobody sticking up for us," Tanni Mitchell, a resident, said during the meeting. "The DEP isn't sticking up for us. The mining company's not sticking up for us and it seems like maybe the township is lacking a little bit in sticking up for us too."
The supervisor's did send a letter asking DEP to deny all of the applications variances as well as inquired about the possible effects on the roads and traffic.
"The Department of Environmental Protection does not have the regulatory power to address traffic safety concerns or road maintenance concerns generated of proposed non-coal surface mining activities," the document reads. "Slippery Rock Township is the regulatory authority for any township roads that will be issued in conjunction with the mining operations."
According to Tom Decker, the community relations coordinator for the DEP in Meadville, the department must wait for a review in relation to Indiana bats, which are listed as endangered and protected under the state Game and Wildlife Code before they make a final conclusion on the application.
Decker said in an email it could take approximately three weeks to receive the review.
According to the document, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) identified a potential Indiana bat habitat on the proposed mine area, which is located within 10 miles of two other bat hibernaculum, which is a location where bats take refuge in the winter months to hibernate.
"The project area has been designed to avoid wetlands and riparian zones potentially suitable as Indiana bat habitat to the greatest extent possible and seasonal tree cutting will be required," the document reads. "In addition, Allegheny Mineral and the USFWS have reached a pending agreement to purchase credits from a USFWS approved Indiana bat habit bank. This agreement would need to be executed prior to the issuance of a permit."
The application for the mine sparked controversies among residents within the mining area for health and quality of life reasons.
"This really affects people's lives," said Lynn Merlino, a township resident and member of the local environmental group Friends of McConnells Mill Inc. "We will have people sitting between two crushers breathing in that dust, people with children."
"We're going to be within 250 feet of there they want to mine," said Shelby Hites, a township resident. "We can't even sell our house. We couldn't move if we wanted to."
Hites and other residents said they were told mining wouldn't be occurring in the area for another 10 to 20 years.
If approved, the approximate hours of operation would potentially be 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
