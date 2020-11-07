More than three days after the final polls closed, America still hasn’t definitively decided who will be president come January.
That delay is weighing on voters nationally and locally.
“I’m patiently waiting for the end of the election,” David P. Gaibis said Friday evening.
A Democrat, Gaibis has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Gaibis, who said he voted in person for Joe Biden, has been avoiding overconsumption of the news.
“I really haven’t been watching the news a lot,” he said. “I’m getting a little tired of it.”
Meanwhile, Bill Schafer admits he’s not the biggest fan of Trump, but identified with his platform — and not his persona. Schafer, the senior vice commander of American Legion Post 343, said, “The veterans are not happy with what’s going on in the country.”
They especially are not happy with the long wait times it’s been taking to count votes in several states, including Pennsylvania, he said.
Schafer questioned how a place like Lawrence County, with a slight Republican voter registration advantage, voted nearly two-to-one in favor of Democratic state Rep. Chris Sainato. By the same two-to-one margin, county voters favored Trump, a Republican.
“There’s no trust in the political system on either side,” he said.
Schafer added the Legion does not take sides in politics, except registering people to vote.
“The American Legion is not Democrat or Republican,” he said. “The general feeling and gut feeling from the veterans is they had a friend in Trump.”
Locally, a rally is scheduled for this morning in in the “fight against corruption and fraud.”
The “Stop the Steal Rally” will take place on the grass near King’s Family Restaurant and Arby’s at the Union Square Plaza on Route 224.
The event starts at 10 a.m. with the goal to “protect election integrity,” according to the Facebook event page.
Meanwhile, Gaibis hopes there’s a peaceful transition if Biden is, in fact, the declared winner.
“I hope there’s peace,” Gaibis said. “Of course what you’ve seen in the last four years with all the division in this country, this country will never ever be unified. When you have five different colors here, this country will never be unified by anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.