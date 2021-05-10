The construction of a Dollar General in the heart of New Castle's historic district is set to move forward this summer, but not before another fight from neighbors and property owners.
Resistance is coming from residents of the neighborhood as well as organizations — the Lawrence County Historical Society's board of directors last month unanimously advised against the project, saying it could significantly decrease property values in the historic district.
"There's a big pushback," said Audrey Przybylski, a North Hill resident who spoke out against the 2018 plans. "That whole neighborhood is adamant and they're still fighting."
Three years ago, a plan called for a Dollar General to built at 1102 Highland Avenue if the project could receive a conditional use permit and a zoning overlay that would permit and encourage the development and use of property on main thoroughfares located in or near residential neighborhoods. Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo vetoed city council's 3 to 2 approval for the overlay, setting up a court battle led by PennTex Ventures, LLC — the project developer — to challenge the then-mayor's authority to issue the veto.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge ultimately ruled in the developer's favor, but delays and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. James Manolis, a New Castle attorney who represents PennTex, said the developer is eyeing ground-breaking to begin in August with the store opening in January 2022.
"My feelings on it really haven't changed since the first time it was proposed," said Paige Kleinfelder, who lives across the street from the property on Winter Avenue and also address council in 2018. "I've never had an issue with taking down that building. I know the city is really trying to combat blight, but I don't think that yet another Dollar General is a step in the right direction for the city."
She said she has concerns with what would be an increase in traffic on an already busy street.
"I'm not sure anyone wants to sit on their porch and have a dollar store directly in front of them," Kleinfelder said. "It's fairly quiet usually. It's such a large building going in."
Przybylski, a proponent for the historical district, is concerned with the original allowance of a zoning overlay along Highland Avenue, which is zoned residential. In council's original approval, then-councilmen Paul Stefano and Richard Beshero cast the lone negative votes, with Stefano asking why the store didn't look first for commercially zoned areas and expressed concern that its development could cause blight and Beshero saying it could set a precedent.
"Commercial overlay is just another overlay for spot zoning, and spot zoning is illegal," Przybylski said. "At the same time, our city is overburdened with empty buildings, empty lots and empty plazas."
She said it's a short-sighted vision by the city. Last month, all five members of city council and Mayor Chris Frye signed a letter expressing support for the project. Council president Tom Smith and councilman Tim Fulkerson, the lone holdovers from council in 2018, both voted to approve the zoning overlay three years ago. There are about 19 Dollar General stores in Lawrence County.
"To me, the residents who live their have a powerful argument," Przybylski. "No one wants to live next to a Dollar General with the noise and parking lot. If that goes through, what's going to happen to the rest of Highland Avenue. It will become a commercial strip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.