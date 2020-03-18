A New Castle couple focused on helping city residents in need has started a social media platform for others to donate and accept unused garbage tags.
“As a community, we can come together. We can work together,” said Tim McClain. “There’s no need for my wife and I to have 10 extra stickers at the end of the quarter. It’s absolutely unnecessary. Why not come together and give those stickers out to people that need them?”
McClain and his wife Brooke saw a lot of city residents saying they couldn’t afford the city’s new garbage collection services, so they started a social media page called “New Castle Aiken Garbage Sticker Donations for the Needy” for those willing to donate and those looking for donations to coordinate the exchange.
“My wife and I (saw) that there was an obvious issue. People could not afford stickers. We had the exact opposite. We could afford stickers, but we’re going to have too many stickers,” said McClain.
The page, which was started on Feb. 26, already has 103 members.
Although there is no criteria to receive donated tags, McClain highlighted the elderly and single mothers.
“Here we have elderly that can’t afford their medication. They can’t afford food. Now they’re locked down into their homes,” McClain said. “If there’s any time for a community to come together, regardless of what government says, we don’t need the government to come together. We can do it on our own.”
According to Michele Nestor, a waste management consultant, although the tags will not be property-specific, Aiken will know which properties are delinquent on their bill and will not have to pick up garbage from those properties even if they have put out a bag with a tag.
The city went out to bid three times before approving the contract with Aiken Refuse.
The first four bids were opened on September 27, 2018, and each bidder submitted costs for two levels of service.
The lowest bid was a five-year contract from Aiken totaling $6,979,314.60.
The other bids topped $9 million, $11 million and $15 million.
Another round of bids were accepted on October 15, 2019.
The city only received one bid, which was from Tri-County Industries of Grove City, but the bid contained two levels.
The first option came in at $21,814,122.20, and the second option was $24,939,740 for a period five year period. The last round of bids were accepted on December 4, 2019.
Tri-County’s bid for a combined total annual cost for three years was $7,390,035. Aiken’s bid came in at $6,222,285, which was the lowest bid of all three rounds.
“We’re opening our hearts,” McClain said. “We’re opening our business. We’re opening up whatever we can to kind of help everyone pull through that can’t afford the bag situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.