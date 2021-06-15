Residents reminded about city's firework ordinance

By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
New Castle is the Fireworks Capital of the World, but city officials are reminding residents about an ordinance created last year to limit late-night bangs, pops and booms.
The ordinance was enacted by New Castle's city council during its Nov. 26 meeting last year.
"Prior to the new ordinance, fireworks weren't even allowed to be shot in the city, which they obviously were," city police chief Bobby Salem said, noting the first calls of complaints this year came in around the end of May. "The ordinance gives more guidelines to when they can be shot."
Two types of fireworks are outlined in the ordinance — consumer and display. Consumer fireworks are smaller in nature and can be purchased by the public, while display fireworks are large and are to be used only by professional pyrotechnicians.
Currently, consumer fireworks are prohibited without a permit from the city fire chief except during a period starting at noon the Friday before the Fourth of July and lasting through the weekend after Independence Day. During those days, fireworks are allowed only between noon and 9 p.m. On July 4, however, fireworks will be permitted from noon until 11:59 p.m.
This year, that means fireworks are allowed beginning at noon on Friday, July 2 and lasting through Sunday, July 11. Consumer fireworks will also be permitted from noon Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Violations of the ordinance come with fines starting between $50 to $100 on the first offense and increasing to between $100 to $300 for a second offense and between $500 to $1,000 for each subsequent violation.
"As we get closer to the Fourth, they historically always increase," Salem said. "We're trying to target the ones that are late at night. It's hard to trace them down and find out where they're coming from. With the new ordinance that came out, it gives times when it is appropriate to shoot them."
Salem said his officers will use discretion whether they charge people on a first offense or issue warnings. Those who shoot them off a night and are disturbing their neighbors will probably be cited, he said.
"We want people to enjoy the fireworks, but neighbors have a right to live in peace," he said.
