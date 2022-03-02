COVID-19 sent a lot of churches outdoors.
On Wednesday, the Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick decided to stay there.
With the pandemic keeping many churches closed or under restrictive mask and social distancing mandates on Ash Wednesday last year, the First Presbyterian Church pastor set up drive-thru ashes as a work-around in her church’s parking lot.
Although many of those COVID mandates have since been rolled back, she decided to return to the blacktop when the traditional first day of Lent came around again Wednesday.
“I don’t know what it will be like this year, since some of the churches are open,” she said before the event. “But I feel pretty strongly that we need to get outside the walls (of the church) and make ashes available for people who might just be walking by or driving by, besides our own people.”
In addition to offering ashes to drivers and passengers who passed through her parking lot, Ghering-Burick made stops at the City Rescue Mission and Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol prior to starting at the church. She planned to hit UPMC Jameson and a couple of local nursing homes afterward.
“I just feel pretty strongly that a lot of people may not have time, or maybe no longer go into a church, but would still like the practice of ashes, and we should be able to make that possible for people.”
A little later and a few blocks away, the Rev. Erin Betz Shank of Trinity Episcopal Church also was outside offering “Ashes to Go.” It’s a practice, though, that predates COVID concerns, having been introduced on Market Square in Pittsburgh in 2013, according to Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh website.
Betz Shank has been doing it in New Castle since she arrived here six years ago.
“We’re wanting to show people you can connect with God in a spiritual way, remembering our purpose here on earth,” the pastor said. “We receive ashes because we’re here for a greater purpose and want people to be able to do that whenever, whether they’re able to come to a service or not.”
Ashes are offered on the street, according to an Episcopal Church pamphlet Betz Shank offered, “because that reminder of need, humility, and healing shouldn’t be confined to a church.”
COVID concerns prevented Trinity Episcopal from offering Ashes to Go in 2021, and prompted a relocation of the event this year.
“In previous years, we’ve done Ashes to Go at The Y, where we could catch folks coming in and out, and people really appreciated that because they didn’t have to go anywhere,” Betz Shank said. “This year, we just weren’t sure about COVID, and that’s why we’re doing it here (in the church parking lot). But we’re hopeful to be able to resume doing that.”
In Holy Spirit Parish, the practice of receiving ashes returned Wednesday to the more traditional cross-on-the-forehead. A year ago, parishes were required to follow the European practice of sprinkling ashes atop each recipient’s head as a pandemic precaution.
Nevertheless, thoughts of Europe were still part of the day.
“It’s more traditional for us, for sure,” Father Joseph McCaffrey said. “I know they said that last year was something they do in Europe. Now, there are also all kinds of problems in Europe, so the pope asked us to fast and abstain and pray for the people of Ukraine, and for peace in the world, and we’re definitely going to be doing that as well.”
The return to using ashes to create a cross on a person’s forehead came only days after a rollback of many of the diocese’s COVID-19 regulations. On Sunday, priests, deacons and liturgical ministers in the sanctuary, as well as ushers and greeters, were no longer obligated to wear masks at Mass, and parishioners were again invited to share the Sign of Peace through handshakes.
“It was wonderful,” McCaffrey said. “It was a sense of freedom, and people were very happy about that. The priests were particularly happy, and the ministers as well.
“It was a great feeling. It seemed like a little bit of liberation to be out from under the masks and all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.