Some questions still remain about a land development plan for a new Dollar General Market Store in Neshannock Township before the supervisors can give their approval.
About 25 residents of the Mission Meade Drive neighborhood attended the supervisors meeting Wednesday and presenting them with a petition with 201 signatures. The petition opposes the store’s land development plan as proposed.
The biggest concern the residents voiced vocally is fear about traffic congestion with trucks entering what they consider is a too-narrow ingress from Mission Meade. They believe according to the plans, the company’s tractor-trailer delivery trucks will consume more parking spaces and leave fewer than those detailed in a variance that the township granted, allowing the store to reduce the number of required spaces.
Supervisors Leslie S. Bucci and chairman Steve Demofonte and Solicitor Louis Perrotta fielded comments from the crowd. Supervisor Joseph Gierlach was on sick leave.
Bucci told the residents the township uses professional experts who technically review all land development plans before the supervisors cast final approval. Changes often are recommended to the developer’s engineers by those experts for possible revisions before the plans ultimately are adopted, she said. The township’s professionals include a planning consultant, engineers and others, she said. The supervisors and those agents also take into regard the reviews from the county and township planning commissions.
“We can request more information (from the developer), but we look to our professionals to give us that,” she said.
“We have a responsibility to follow the rules and regulations of the township,” Perrotta told them. “We have to make sure we follow them correctly and do the right thing, because we created those rules.”
She said the township is upgrading its zoning ordinance with a Route 18 overlay with a better design for that commercial stretch of highway, to try to prohibit any more pole buildings.
Perrotta explained if the Dollar General plans meet the zoning ordinance and other township requirements, the township has to grant the approval because the plans are for a commercial business in a commercial zone.
“If they meet all the rules of the township, it’s difficult for us to deny it,” Bucci said.
Dollar General is planning to build a 12,480-square-foot building at 2601 Wilmington Road at the corner Mission Meade Drive. The company’s engineer said this would be the largest Dollar General store in Lawrence County. The 1.7-acre property, on the northwest corner, currently is owned by Gregory E. and Alicia Measel and would be sold to Dollar General. The land has a house on it that will be razed, according to the plans.
No company or township officials have indicated if either of the township’s two other stores, both located within a mile of the store, would close or move to the new location. One store is on the corner of Wilmington Road and Hazelcroft Avenue, while the other is in the Field Club Commons plaza.
The Lawrence County Planning Commission gave an unfavorable review to the store’s land development plan at its regular meeting last month citing inadequate parking, no traffic study and a potential traffic hazard with its tractor-trailer delivery trucks using Mission Meade Drive as an access road from Wilmington Road.
David Hammond, a county planning commission member who lives in the township, attended the supervisors meeting and read an article in the March 16 edition of The Kiplinger Letter, a trade publication. The article said since 2019, at least 75 communities have blocked dollar store — of which there are about 34,000 in the U.S. — proposals with 50 municipalities imposing legal restrictions on new stores near existing ones.
The township zoning hearing board granted a variance to Dollar Tree on March 14 to reduce the required number of parking spaces required by the zoning ordinance in a C-2 Commercial Zone from 63 to 50 spaces.
Anyone who objects to the board’s decision can file an appeal in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas within 30 days of the decision, Perrotta advised.
Todd Guarnieri, who lives on Mission Meade and who wrote and presented the petition to the supervisors, said after the meeting that he and the other residents have not yet decided whether they will file an appeal in court.
Guarnieri pointed out to the supervisors that 158 of the 201 signees of the petition live in the Mission Meade neighborhood, where there are 146 free-standing homes. There is only one single access way to the proposed Dollar General lot from Mission Meade, he said, adding that no traffic impact study has been done there. The company’s tractor-trailer delivery trucks are 69 feet long.
The land development plan has yet to be reviewed by the township planning commission, Bucci said. The commission’s next meeting is April 17, while the supervisors next meet April 19.
If all of the information is complete by then, the supervisors will vote on it, Bucci said. If not, the agendas of future public meeting will be published on the township website.
Bucci said the petition will be shared with Steckbeck Engineering and Surveying of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, which is Dollar General’s engineering firm; the township planning commission and the township consulting agencies so they can see the residents’ concerns.
Both supervisors told the residents that their input and questions are important and thanked them for attending the meeting.
