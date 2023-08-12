More than 20 Ellwood City residents attended the Ellwood City Area school board meeting on Thursday to oppose the proposed new softball field location in the borough.
A local capital campaign was recently started in order to raise the funding needed to construct a new field on the 2.8 acres of district property near Ewing Park on Beatty Street, Wood Street and Adams Avenue, that was formerly the Ewing Park Elementary School.
Residents who opposed the proposed location shared concerns over safety and traffic, while others claimed the district did not properly notify the residents in that area ahead of time.
“It’s too tight of a fit. I don’t think it’s a safe location,” said resident Patty Colao.
The Ellwood City Wolverines softball team plays its home games at R.C. Stiefel Park, which is owned by the borough, which has outdated amenities like the dugouts and press box, as well as safety concerns on the field itself, particularly in the outfield.
Colao said she has no vendetta against the softball team, stating the players deserve a nice field to play on.
However, she has concerns over safety from balls hitting cars, houses or other residents, stating she is worried over her 80-year-mother getting hit.
Adam Workley, who lives on Wood Street, said Wood Street is already a tight street as it is with speeding, stating he doesn’t think the area could handle the additional traffic a new field and games would bring.
“I don’t see it. It doesn’t seem reasonable. It doesn’t seem logical,” Workley said.
Emily DeNome claims the district did not properly notify the area residents about this proposal, stating she wants a full public meeting/town hall, and said she is going to file a complaint to the governor’s office.
Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley said during the board’s March school meeting, the district’s architecture firm, HHSDR, presented a full feasibility study on all of the district’s facilities and property.
One resident noted during that meeting HHSDR reportedly stated the Ewing Park property would be a bad location for a new field, with the board seemingly agreeing with the notion.
Shipley said during the board’s June public meeting that he requested permission from the board to determine the value of the property if the district were to sell it off, as well as present pros and cons for five different options for the softball field.
During the board’s July meeting, all options were presented, with the board voting to move forward with the capital campaign for the field at the Ewing Park property. The plan was an option from HHSDR’s feasibility study, and was recommended by the board’s athletic committee.
“That was at a public meeting as part of a public agenda,” Shipley said.
Other residents asked why other locations in the borough weren’t chosen, or if the district had considered partnering with Ellwood borough council to remodel the Stiefel Park field.
Mike Smith said he received a letter in the mail recently, with no return address, which stated “Oppose the softball field and see what happens.”
Smith said he had never publicly opposed the field proposal until then, believing the letter was meant to go to someone else, but still reported it to the FBI and the Postmaster General.
He said this ordeal has now encouraged him to publicly oppose the campaign, and will be attending school board meetings to vent his opposition from now on.
Bill Nardone, the general manager of the Ellwood Group and a member of the Ellwood City Economic Development Authority, has been tasked to lead the campaign.
He is seeking to raise $1,880,000 for the new softball field and $1,449,000 to make renovations to the existing baseball field on Joffre Street.
In other district news, the Ellwood City Alumni Hall of Fame Committee will host a car cruise and craft show from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School, with a rain date of Aug. 20.
