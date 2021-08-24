The congressional districts in Pennsylvania’s northwest region should be updated so that counties or municipalities are not divided among two or more representatives, residents told state legislatures Tuesday.
“It gets very confusing,” said Kevin Boozel, a commissioner for Butler County, which is divided into three separate districts.
Nine people shared ideas and concerns during a public hearing held Tuesday morning before the House State Government Committee at the Pew Fine Arts Center at Grove City College.
Mercer County was the first stop in a series of eight regional hearings to discuss redrawing congressional district lines, a process that the state legislature has to complete every 10 years following the U.S. Census.
State Rep. Tim Bonner, R-8, Pine Township, hosted the session. Testimony lasted one hour, and just over two dozen people attended. The northwest region covers Erie, Crawford, Warren, Mercer, Venango, Forest, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
The most recent U.S. Census tally means Pennsylvania will be losing one congressional seat, bringing the number of the state’s House delegation from 18 to 17.
The hearings are an open process and a great opportunity for residents to be involved with how the congressional district lines should be redrawn, Bonner said.
It’s an important task that provides transparency and accountability, said state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, who is committee chair.
Phil English of Erie, a former U.S. congressman, told the committee that the northwest region has experienced slow economical growth and a population decline in recent years. Some communities have been split between two or more congressional districts, which — along with gerrymandering, which English has attributed to both parties, even though Pennsylvania’s redistricting process has been controlled by Republican majorities after every census since 1980 — has led to reduced electoral competition and debate.
Each district needs to be compact; it’s important to be able to reach all constituents, English, a Republican, said.
“The dimensions of the districts represent a challenge,” English said.
Pennsylvania has a “rich, immigrant tradition,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know if ethnicity and color should play a role in redistricting.
Dr. Michael Coulter, professor of political science and humanities at Grove City College, asked the committee to keep as many municipalities and counties from being split between two districts.
Having one state representative per county or municipality would better the chances of having concerns addressed, and more people would be familiar with their representatives.
Updating the district lines would help build trust in the government, which is at an all-time low, according to the Pew Research Center, Coulter said.
Mercer County Commissioner Scott Boyd recommended that Butler County and Warren County all be in one district instead of being split, as they are now.
Splitting districts is stressful and insufficient, making it difficult to keep people educated and informed, Boozel said, noting that redrawing the district lines must represent the majority and minority parties, he said.
Butler County, where the population is continuing to grow, has 89 election precincts, Butler County Commissioner Kim Geyer said.
Six of those precincts are located in areas represented by more than one congressional district. Two of those precincts — in Cranberry and Jefferson townships — have less than 20 voters each.
Because of that split, Geyer said Butler county has to spend more time on additional voter education, poll worker training and audits.
The districts should be equal in size and residents should be able to submit drafts of proposed maps with new lines.
Mary Kay Mattocks of Grove City agreed that the committee needs to take a serious look at Butler County’s representation. The county is carved up among the 15th, 16th and 17th congressional districts.
The 16th Congressional District also includes all of Mercer County, and is represented by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly.
Residents raised concerns beyond the difficulties from dividing counties among several districts.
The committee needs to consider the lack of public transportation in some areas, making it difficult for some residents to connect with their representatives, said John Hauser of Greenville.
Mercer County should have equal footing with other counties in the region.
“Due to our declining population, we cannot afford to be the county left behind,” he said.
Susan Murawski of Greenfield Township, Erie County, suggested that the redistricting process start with a blank map and be determined by an independent group.
“We still have politicians in charge of the process,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.