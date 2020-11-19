New Castle Blueprint Communities Council and New Visions for Lawrence County will be working with New Castle and other community partners to develop a collaborative work plan for the downtown and neighborhoods over the next 18 months.
The effort is made possible by a grant from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center. The plan includes improving community perceptions, organizational capacity, effective communication, volunteerism and support of revitalization efforts.
In its first effort, Blueprint is asking residents to complete a reception survey. The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and can be found at https://reporting.padowntown.org/forms/current-perceptions-of-downtown-new-castle?fbclid=IwAR0l9rSZvDGOTTwFD-slH2-UYtmmxaanU0m1kwp4ixIPOKLyU96j82UQ-t.
