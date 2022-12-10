What is the status of New Castle? Is the city heading in the right or wrong direction?
The answers to those questions largely depends on who is speaking.
For Mayor Chris Frye, New Castle is moving in a positive direction and is positioned to leave Act 47 distressed city status in February 2024.
To city residents Lorraine Golden and Devin Maresca, they believe the opposite and Frye and city council have not done their jobs properly.
“You have failed in your duties to perform in the best interest of this city,” Golden said. “You should be ashamed of yourselves for the decisions that you have made that I have seen in just the few short months since I moved here.”
Both Golden and Maresca spoke about their concerns during council’s meeting Thursday.
Golden took issue with the idea of city administration requesting bids for sale of city hall, and to relocate into the New Castle Public Library.
She also took issue with Frye, who will step down as mayor and become city administrator in January, making $110,000 without benefits, when there are people in the city still working at the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
“No one in this city deserves an income that high, I don’t care what title they hold. Our city just can’t afford it,” Golden said. “We have a mayor who has accomplished nothing for the people who live here. Now you decide to make him city administrator without interviewing possible candidates who actually have the experience needed, such as HR.”
Frye said he and council understand how the city looks and how it is perceived. Despite limited funding it receives from the state, he said the city has attacked blight and held the line on taxes the last three years.
“When you look at supporting the taxpayers, that’s one thing that this council and this administration have done since the beginning, since I’ve been here,” Frye said.
Frye reiterated that being appointed administrator will ultimately save the city money by taking $10,000 less than the administrator job is budgeted for while also absorbing the salaries for the code enforcement and community and economic development director positions.
“You can throw $110,000 at me all day all you want to, but look at the bigger picture, look at how it all works, and read between the lines to see why we did it instead of throwing it back into our face because it was 100 percent to support the community,” Frye said.
Added Frye: “They didn’t just give money to an unqualified individual. I have 12 years experience of working in administration. I’ve been in the city. I’m doing this job currently now.”
Maresca spoke about how he believes council should make work with people who want to buy properties with code violations, rather than simply denying them.
He also said the city needs to crack down on absentee out-of-state landlords, who he called “slumlords,” that allow tenants to ignore code violations, and sometimes deal drugs through their units.
Councilman Patsy Cioppa said at its current state, the city doesn’t have an effective code enforcement department.
He said the city is working to revamp the department for 2023 and residents will see an improvement in the coming months.
“We’re all open to any suggestions you have” said President MaryAnne Gavrile. “We have the same concerns as you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.