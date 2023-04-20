The next time you sit down to your computer, pay close attention to how fast your internet service is working, or if it is working at all.
Is it slow like a turtle, or fast like a rabbit or cheetah?
That is information that an engineering firm wants to know for a study, commissioned by the commissioners, to map out where internet service is slow, fast or nonexistent throughout Lawrence County.
The county stands to benefit from some federal dollars to boost internet service countywide.The commissioners hired Michael Baker International Inc. to conduct the study to attract dollars allocated for broadband enhancement to Lawrence County. A team of representatives from the firm explained the study in detail to members of the county’s League of Municipalities during a two-hour presentation Wednesday. Officials from about 13 of the county’s 27 municipalities and the county commissioners attended.
A survey, available online or in a hard copy that can be mailed, is available to all residents and participation in it is vital to the study, emphasized Jonathan Heck, the company’s GIS consultant.
Drita Crawford, secretary-treasurer of New Beaver Borough, has been proactive in getting New Beaver residents to complete the survey. Residents of that borough so far have among the highest number of participants in the survey in Lawrence County, third to North Beaver Township and the city of New Castle.
Crawford said that anytime she sees any borough residents, she encourages them to take the survey, which will only help Lawrence County. She also invited those when paying their taxes to take copies of the survey to complete when they go to the county treasurer’s office tax outreach station, and she has given the survey forms to people at the food bank.
Crawford encourages all Lawrence County residents to participate in the survey. They have until May 26 to do so.
“Fill it out,” she said. “You think you have good (internet) speed, but you might find out you don’t.”
The study, called LinkUpLawrence, has a website where people can visit online to complete the survey forms, which are available at feedback@LinkUpLawrence.com.
They also may call (724) 495-4302.
The deadline for completing the surveys is May 26 and the county and engineers are encouraging as many people as possible countywide to participate.
The study is to identify local homes and businesses that do not have reliable, fast, affordable internet. A printable pdf of the the survey also is available online for people to share with friends, family and neighbors who have slow or no internet connection.
Forms also are available at the county planning office at the courthouse and at other municipal locations in the county.
Kirsten Compitello, a senior planner with Michael Baker, said broadband is determined by megabits per second, and refers to the upload and download speeds. Broadband is internet service that is 25 megabits per second, or 25/3 — high-speed internet that is faster than the traditional dial-up, Compitello explained. If a service is less than that, “it’s not broadband.”
Even 25/3 is not very fast, she said, and it is the minimum definition of broadband. Ideal is 100/20, she said.
She classified a “turtle” as 15 megabits per second, an elephant at 60 megabits per second, a rabbit at 150 megabits per second and a cheetah at 300 or more.
Locations in the county with no access to wired internet service with speeds that meet the FCC threshold of 25 megabits per second and 3 megabits per second upload are considered unserved, she said, adding that underserved are those locations where internet services meet or exceed FCC threshold but do not have access to speeds of 100 megabits per second downloads and 20 megabits per second upload.
Compitello said that people are encouraged to complete the survey online, so Michael Baker can get a speed test.
But those who cannot complete it online are still encouraged to fill out a hard copy form and mail it in. Michael Baker uses the speed test results to gather information on speeds.
Courtney Accurti, a planner for Michael Baker, said the county has formed a broadband task force as part of the study process, and the county will host a public meeting as an open house around lunchtime May 11 at the courthouse, the time to be announced. It also will conduct a countywide virtual workshop on May 18 for businesses and industry.
“We’re trying to touch every nook and cranny in Lawrence County for feedback,” she said.
Last June, the Pennsylvania General Assembly appropriated a $279 million allocation to the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to establish grant programs to identify eligible projects that meet program guidelines and the requirements from state Treasury.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development earlier this month approved the grant guidelines for the Pennsylvania Broadband Infrastructure Program, which will provide $200 million in funding statewide to businesses, non-profits, local government, and economic development organizations to enhance broadband connectivity statewide. The guidelines were posted on the authority’s website on April 10, and the application process for the program will open on May 10.
The money is part of a U.S. Department of the Treasury allocation of $10 billion to states nationwide through the Capital Projects Fund (CPF) program.
