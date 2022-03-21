Approximately 20 Lawrence County residents moved one step closer to becoming more computer literate on Friday.
A Connect with Tech event was held Friday at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church. The event was set up for people who are not computer experts or who have sight or hearing impairments. The ongoing event, sponsored by St. Luke and Community Living and Support Services (C.L.A.S.S.) of Pittsburgh was funded by TechOWL, a Temple University program which has purchased 5,000 electronic tablets and other assistive devices.
Taking applications at the event was instructor Christina Kraemer, an assistive technology coordinator from C.L.A.S.S. Assisting Kraemer at the event was a University of Pittsburgh intern Aaron Rogers.
“We want to assist those in need to remain connected with their families and communities by eliminating barriers to communication," Kraemer said. "We offer phones with large buttons. We offer phones with a 50-decibel volume. We offer phone with captions. We offer phones with a photo that flashes if you have caller ID capabilities. What’s more, our equipment may be updated for free every three years.”
“We want all residents to be able to access telehealth medical appointments, attend zoom meetings, access virtual training events, etc. We even assist in securing hot spots for those with no internet access."
Attendees completed their applications to TechOWL’s lending library to borrow an electronic tablet free of charge for up to nine weeks. The tablets will be shipped to them in the next four to six weeks and the recipients will receive one-on-one instruction in how to operate the tablets, which will be equipped with at least one program such as Zoom or Gmail of the client’s choosing.
This program is open to Pennsylvania residents who are senior citizens, or either homeless, low-income, non-English proficient/limited English proficient, LGBTQ, or those suffering from health disparities.
The program is also offering free large print landline phones and/or cell phones for the visually impaired, hearing impaired, or to those with cognitive difficulties in lieu of an electronic tablet.
TechOWL is Pennsylvania’s Assistive Technology Act program and is federally funded to operates a free lending library and help people with disabilities to explore the tools and technology that they need to be independent and teaches them how to use those tools and devices.
Those from Lawrence County who are interested in a tablet or special phone may still apply for the equipment and training by contacting the Rev. Mitzila Hogans at St. Luke A.M.E. Church at (724) 656-0551 or by emailing st.lukeamezionnc@yahoo.com.
Those from Mercer County who are interested may contact Dee Heckman, manager of Community Resources for Independence at 3875 E. State Street, Suite B in Hermitage or by calling (724) 347-4121.
