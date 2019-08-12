Hundreds gathered Sunday for the annual Mohningtown Community Day.
“The community day is so well-known in the county,” said Loretta Spielvogel, Democratic candidate for Lawrence County Commissioner. “It’s not just people from Mahoningtown that are here.”
Food and vendors selling everything from t-shirts to jewelry were available for purchase at this year’s community-driven event, which is sponsored by the Mahoningtown Crime Watch.
“Any time we can get our community together is going to be a great day,” said Kristen Lalama, a vendor selling Color Street nail polish adhesive. “There are a lot of talented people in Mahoningtown, and I’m just really pleased we can have an event like this to bring people out.”
The Lawrence County Community Band headed by Maestro Michael A. Palladino Jr. also preformed multiple songs from artists such as Aretha Franklin and Broadway musicals such as Hamilton.
“You get the opportunity to reacquaint yourself with people that you know,” said Spielvogel, a Mahoningtown native who had a tent at the community event in order to campaign. “This is my stomping ground.”
“It’s a nice relaxed atmosphere,” said Speilvogel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.