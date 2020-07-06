Residents brave heat for Pearson Park's July 4 festival

In a summer unlike any other, a bit of normalcy occurred Saturday in Neshannock Township.
There was music. There were games and food trucks. There were even fireworks.
Pearson Park, in holding its annual Independence Day celebration, featured all the normal favorites during a summer festival, albeit with some pandemic-related changes. While listening to the Red Coat Band, park visitors stayed at a healthy social distance from the band — however, that had more to do with some shade offered during an afternoon with 90-plus degree weather.
“We waited for this all summer,” Lawrence County resident Nelli Kampi said from her lawn chair. “The gazebo is beautiful and so is the music.”
She was there with Leo Golba, who said his favorite part of the day was “being in the park and listening to the music.” Golba has been coming to the day-long July 4 celebration the last three years.
Nearby were inflatable bouncy slides where 7-year-old twins Geno and Genevieve Veri, who will be second graders in the fall at Neshannock Memorial Elementary School, jumped, climbed and slid down the various inflatables. They were joined by Natalia Kulik, who will be a fifth grader at George Washington Intermediate School next school year.
At another station, Joe Kenneally was with his brother and father as he tried to throw a football into a pocket at the “frame games” station. Kenneally lives in Ohio, but plays hockey at Hess Ice Rink and was encouraged to come to the day of fun by Chris Navarra, assistant park and recreation activity director.
Renee Dialesandro strolled about the park portraying Mary Poppins, stopping for photos with anyone who wanted one.
After the Red Coat Band finished its set, DJ Spidey took over spinning tunes.
The park was cleared starting at 8 p.m. and a fireworks show from Pyrotecnico happened at 10 p.m. It was the second of only two public fireworks shows in Lawrence County this summer with most having been canceled due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
