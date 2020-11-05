BY MARIA BASILEO
Properties not participating in the mandatory garbage collection services may soon be cited as city officials have been submitting citations since early October.
Ninety citations were submitted in October and 20 more have been submitted so far through the first five days of November. City officials said in September citations would begin going out.
The city receives a list of non-compliant properties from Aiken Refuse — which became the city's private hauler on April 1 through mandated terms of the Act 47 team — and the properties are then checked for discrepancies or mistakes. A citation is written, checked, verified and turned into the magistrate's office. Citations must go to court before any fines are determined.
Fines range from $100 to $1,000 per day, according to city solicitor Ted Saad.
If a property owner receives a citation and pays Aiken for back service, officials said, the citation can be withdrawn. More people are starting to become compliant, especially after being cited, city officials reported.
In the first quarter of service, 1,400 homes were non-complaint and 1,900 were non-compliant the following quarter. Tenants can use the rented property owner's customer number and enroll themselves in garbage pickup. However, landlords are responsible for oversight and compliance of the property. Under the garbage ordinance, it is illegal for individual private haulers to recruit property owners for service.
Any city residents with questions about garbage service are encouraged to contact Aiken at (724) 758-9400 or waste management at (724) 656-3512.
