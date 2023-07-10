Residents of portions of Shenango and Wayne townships are still reeling from a rainstorm that came on suddenly as a downpour, flooding homes, basements and yards bringing down power lines and causing other damage.
Chad Strobel, Lawrence County director of Public safety, advised Monday. that staff from his agency will be traveling through areas affected by the storm to assess damage.
Anyone whose homes were damaged is asked to report it by calling the department at (724) 658-7485.
Someone from the agency will respond to those residences to collect more information.
Only uninsured damage can be claimed.
Owners of residences and businesses who have flood insurance should contact their insurance companies to file claims.
Anyone who needs assistance with food, water or shelter, or who has any other questions, is advised to contact the above public safety number.
