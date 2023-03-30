Residents are being asked to complete a survey to determine areas where internet service is weak or nonexistent in Lawrence County.
County officials launched an initiative to gather input and data on internet service availability throughout the county. The commissioners in January hired Michael Baker International Inc. to conduct a study of which areas of the county are the weakest for internet services or where availability is nonexistent.
A key part of the study is a public survey and speed test, available through April 28 for all residents, businesses and organizations.
All of the responses received during this time frame will help the county assess aspects of internet service such as accessibility, reliability and affordability. The survey and speed test data will also factor into a final report with recommendations for addressing the areas of greatest need and accelerating broadband projects.
The project, called “Link Up Lawrence,” will engage the public and a diverse cross-section of county stakeholders in order to detail the county’s broadband challenges and opportunities. It begins with the survey and speed test.
The survey is available online at https://www.linkuplawrence.com.
County Planning and Community Development Director Amy McKinney is the primary point of contact for Link Up Lawrence. She can be reached at amckinney@lawrencecountypa.gov or at (724) 656-2193.
Lawrence County, as part of its study, formed a task force comprised of citizens from various areas of the county, including those where internet service might be weak or nonexistent, to provide input into the study.
The task force members are: Jeff Bishop, Plain Grove Township; Andy Waple, Southwest Pennsylvania Commission; Andrew Henley, director of New Castle Public Library; Lisa Bekoski, Challenges Options on Aging; David Richards, director, New Area Castle Transit Authority; Erin Smith, Westminster College; Jennifer Elliott, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership; Chad Strobel, county public safety director; Drita Crawford, New Beaver Borough secretary/treasurer; Chris Frye, city administrator of New Castle; Paul Bucciarelli, Forward Lawrence; Jesse Putnam, Lawrence County Veterans Affairs director; Jess Carroll, Northwest Pennsylvania Commission; Tom McKinley, New Wilmington Area Chamber of Commerce; Albert Burick, Shenango Township supervisor; Gayle Young, United Way director; and Kevin Swogger, Ellwood City Borough manager.
The cost of the county’s study, between $244,000 and $287,000 would come from American Rescue Plan Act funding and does not involve tax dollars. It would pinpoint which areas of the county are the weakest for internet services or where internet availability is nonexistent.
The study would identify two or three projects up front to undertake expeditiously to provide broadband service because federal broadband funding is quickly becoming available. The county will not be eligible to apply for the federal funding for broadband projects until it completes its study.
Michael Baker is working with the Southwest Planning Commission on a regional broadband study as well.
The SPC hosted a regional broadband summit last month, having identified broadband connectivity in 2019 as a high priority for southwestern Pennsylvania’s long-range plan. To that end, SPC worked with a coalition of stakeholders to develop the Regional Connectivity Roadmap— spcregion.org/connected/#roadmap — which identifies and guides the deployment of high-speed connectivity programs and projects throughout the region.
On a broader basis, the state in December of 2021 created a Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority that is seeking input from Pennsylvanians statewide about the accessibility of broadband — high-speed internet access — in their areas. The authority is charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth, including in Lawrence County.
The task force will be responsible for managing at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across the state.
