David Ward, 26, and Grant Fleegle, 27, announced Monday they will be running together as Democrats seeking both of the New Castle city council seats up for election in the May 18 primary.
Ward was born and raised in New Castle where he lives with his fiancé and their two children. He works as a family development specialist at Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, Inc and attends Slippery Rock University in order to earn a master’s degree in social work.
He also serves on the executive committee of the New Castle NAACP.
Fleegle grew up in New Wilmington but relocated to the city where spends his time serving as community support for adults and a social skills assistant for youth with autism. He’s in the process of earning his bachelor’s degree in political science at Youngstown State University.
The pair’s top priorities include ensuring a smooth transition from Act 47 to Home Rule, increasing community and economic development efforts in the city and improving infrastructure and public access to services, such as city and county-wide transportation.
The terms of city council president Tom Smith and Tim Fulkerson will expire at the end of 2021. City voters will elect two candidates in November. Smith announced this week he will not appear on the May primary ballot.
