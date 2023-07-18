New Castle City Council will consider an ordinance to vacate a portion of an East Side alley.
Resident Thomas L. DoVidio wants to vacate a section of the alley in the 424 E. Division St area.
During a July 11 public hearing, DoVidio said he wants to vacate the portion of the alley near his property to make it safer for his grandchildren and others to play.
During its meeting Thursday, council introduced an ordinance that would vacate the portion. The city’s planning commission recommended council deny the request.
DoVidio said he would put up signs near that portion and believes vehicles could still get through.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said if DoVidio places his own signs, police, city code or zoning could not enforce them. He also said the alley is not ordained, meaning there is no protection in place that would prevent portions from being vacated.
A handful of neighbors protested DoVidio’s proposal because it would be hard for vehicles to get through the alley if it was vacated, noting the driver of a van had recent trouble because DoVidio parked multiple vehicles in front of his property.
The neighbors said they would have trouble pulling in and out of their properties if the alley is vacated, that there is plenty of room in DoVidio’s yard for children to play and they believe the alley should be kept open.
