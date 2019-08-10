A Lawrence County man has claimed a $1 million jackpot through the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Lottery officials yesterday confirmed that Christopher Weir on Wednesday claimed his winnings at Country Fair, 735 Croton Ave.
The Country Fair will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
No additional information is available on Weir, who lottery officials said does not wish to talk to the media.
According to a press release by the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was a Max-A-Million Scratch-Off ticket.
Max-A-Million is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million. To determine if they’ve won, players may review the ticket, scan it at a lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official mobile app.
Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at (717) 702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules.
