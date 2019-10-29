Resident's quality of life high on Constant's priority list

James Constant aims to improve the city’s infrastructure and environment before tackling tax revenue.
“I’m putting the horse in front of the cart,” said Constant, who is running for mayor as an independent.
His plans for revitalization remain simple.
“Fix the damn potholes and the sidewalks to become pedestrian friendly,” he said. “People can’t stay in, I mean, they can stay in their homes, but come on, get out and smell the roses.”
He takes a quote about improving the quality life in order to attract employers and talented employees to heart.
“When you create a great place to live, the employers will come to you,” he said. “Jobs are going where the talent is, and the talent is going where there is great quality of life.”
Constant hopes to build a castle in downtown to host academic, art and athletic competitions for children for a chance to win scholarships. He also hopes to build four parking garages for visitors of the castle, which Constant projects will bring 500 to 2,000 families to the city a week. The five buildings would also potentially be connected by a monorail. He projects $2.5 million of the $10 million in membership fees the castle would accrue would go back into the city.
Constant said his previous experience in owning a gift shop in Florida has prepared him to manage the city’s $14 million guaranteed budget.
“I’m a resident also, and I don’t want to go further into debt. I don’t want taxes going up,” he said.
In order to serve those residents who contribute to the “public purse,” Constant believes the future of the city comes from input from the men and women of the city who are “in the trenches” and that they are going to be his administration’s “best resource.”
“I want to empower everybody. Empower all the workers,” he said. “I want to hear how to make the city better because the guys in the trenches and the girls in the trenches, they’re going to be our best resource.
“I don’t think they’re being listened to or even asked about what’s going on. We will listen. We will implement good ideas.”
Constant, who says he’ll be the “blue jean mayor of America,” will target improving the schools in order to attract more families to the area.
When a family decides to move, the first thing they look at is the quality of schools, Constant said. Those families look to Neshannock, Shenango and Union to provide a higher quality of public schooling.
“The number one criteria of a family moving to our community (is the quality of their schools),” he said. “So we, as government, I will join hands with members in the Board of Education school board, and I will create incentives so that these children will strive motivate themselves. We will inspire them to motivate themselves to learn to read, if they don’t have the opportunity at home.”
Constant believes neither the people nor natural resources are being utilized to their “maximum dollar potential.”
“I’m into ecotourism, and we’re not taking advantage of that,” he said.
The Shenango River runs along the West side of the city while the Neshannock Creek runs to the East, but Constant said former industries have contaminated water sources, which is deterring the development the city as a riverfront community.
“People don’t want to go swimming in the river,” Constant said. “You kayak, and you pick up your kayak and it’s orange underneath.”
One of Constant’s incentives in order to “heal” those rivers would be to put together a scholarship for young people to solve water contamination problems.
“I live here, and I want to make it better,” he said.
