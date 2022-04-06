A Little Beaver Township resident called the police when a car was zooming down her street Sunday afternoon.
A woman reported to the state police that a red Chevrolet Silverado was speeding on Beaver Dam Road. She said she saw it again and tried to follow it to obtain the license plate information. When both cars stopped at a stop sign, she and the male driver of the red car got out of their vehicles an the male drive spit in her face and left the scene, according to a report issued by state police.
Police reported that they identified the male driver, but he denied exiting his vehicle. No charges have been filed, as the investigation is continuing, police said.
