Rescue Mission names executive director

New Castle native Jack Lynn has joined the City Rescue Mission as its executive director.
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Green previously held both titles for the past two decades. He will continue to work with Lynn on the Mission’s leadership team.
Lynn previously spent 20 years working in the public accounting industry, specifically with not-for-profit organizations in the healthcare and nonprofit industries. He led efforts in auditing, accounting, and assurance and compliance matters, where he built an extensive knowledge of the financial and operational challenges that most organizations face. He was instrumental in establishing best practices set forth by the industry.
As executive director, Lynn is responsible for the professional leadership of all business, administration functions, ministry programs, community relations and staff management of the Mission.
Born and raised in Lawrence County, Lynn graduated from Laurel High School prior to attending Baldwin Wallace University, where he received his bachelor degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting in 2001. Lynn has served in various leadership roles within his church and community, including serving as a volunteer firefighter with the Shenango Area Fire District. He lives in New Castle with his wife and three children who attend Shenango School District.
“It is a great honor to have this opportunity to serve at the Mission and make a positive impact in our community,” Lynn said. “The Mission has an impressive history of ministry dating back to 1911 and I am thrilled to join Mr. Green and his team. I feel in my heart that God has called me to be part of this ministry and I am looking forward to what He has in plan for the Mission and myself in the future.”
Under Green’s leadership, the Mission has fostered positive and sustaining relationships with its partners and supporters all while impacting lives of homeless and hungry people in the community. Green will continue his leadership at the Mission as CEO, focusing on development and donor relations.
For information about the City Rescue Mission call (724) 652-4321 or visit CityRescueMission.org.
