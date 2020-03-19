The threat of the coronavirus so far has not sent voters flocking to the Lawrence County courthouse for mail-in ballot applications.
But it’s still early for a prediction of whether it will, and there’s a chance, too, that the April 28 Primary Election in Pennsylvania could be postponed.
As of noon Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported that 133 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the state, and most are in eastern Pennsylvania. That is a jump from more than 80 cases Tuesday morning and more than 90 cases reported Tuesday afternoon, statewide. Two of those confirmed cases are in Beaver County. None have been reported Lawrence County, nor are their any cases confirmed in the neighboring counties of Mercer or Butler.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the county elections office had received 150 requests for mail-in ballots, director of elections Ed Allison reported, and it had 350 applications for absentee ballots, numbers that had increased this week.
Allison noted that people who apply for and receive mail-in ballots cannot then change their minds and go to the polls and vote, unless they are given a green provisional ballot, “so no one votes more than once,” he said. “It’s one, and done.”
As the county’s voter registration and elections office prepares for the upcoming presidential primary, there is no uncontrollable influx of mail-in or absentee ballot applications, Allison confirmed.
That could change, but for right now, “everything is status quo,” he said. “We’re getting directives for such things as sanitation, and we’re keeping our poll workers as safe as possible.”
And while some counties have canceled poll worker training, Lawrence County has not, but there may be additional classes, he said.
Should mail-in ballots be mandated because of the potential virus spread, “right now the county doesn’t have the resources or supplies to handle an all-mail ballot for April 28,” Allison said. “If they did something like that, would they require an application, or would I just send out a ballot to everyone on the (voter) list? It’s an unknown.
“But as far as I know, people are going to go vote,” he said.
One scenario is that the state, because of the virus situation, could postpone the April 28 primary, but he is still waiting to hear.
Meanwhile, “we have wipes and hand sanitizers on order and we have an abundance of gloves that will be going to polling places with regular supplies. The best scenario I can see for counties our size or smaller, is to postpone this election until it makes sense and follow the leads of Georgia and Louisiana.
The county intends to use the pens provided at the polling place, he added. “Otherwise, I can’t guarantee the scanners are going to read their ballots.”
