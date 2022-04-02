The Republican Party has topped the Democratic Party in numbers of registered voters in Lawrence County again.
County director of elections Tim Germani reported to the county election board Tuesday that as of this week, the county had 22,452 registered Democrats, as compared to 26,617 Republicans.
“We’re losing ground big time,” commented board member and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who is a registered Democrat.
Board member and Commissioner Dan Vogler, a Republican, commented that when he was first elected nearly 20 years ago, the county had about 10,000 more Democrats than Republicans.
“It’s amazing how it’s flipped, just amazing,” he said.
Germani reported, on the contrary, more Democrats are favoring the vote-by-mail process, according to county numbers. As of Monday, the elections office had received applications for 3,325 mail-in ballots. Of those, 2,413 were Democrat, and 913 were Republican.
Germani also reported the following upcoming important pre-election dates as follows:
•March 28 was the last date to circulate petitions.
•April 4 is the last day for anyone to file objections to petitions.
•April 18 is the first day that mail-in and absentee ballots will be sent out to voters who applied for them.
•May 2 is the last day to register to vote or to make any party changes.
•May 10 is the last day to get ballot applications in to the county.
Vogler noted that because there are no questions on the primary election ballot, no one who is registered independent on the ballot will be able to vote on May 17.
