(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story was written by former New Castle News reporter Nancy Lowry and was published in The News on May 4, 1994.)
Cpl. Frank Elliott couldn’t wait to come home.
The young soldier’s letters to his wife Pauline Lynch Elliott and their infant daughter DeRonda in New Castle, and a handful of her responses, are a snapshot of mid-1944, of men in uniform on foreign soil and wives and children at home, 50 years ago during World War II.
Elliott’s letters, written in the months before D-Day, spoke of his plans to jump off a homecoming train in Mahoningtown and into his wife’s waiting arms. He planned for summer nights to be spent gazing at the moon. He shared his thoughts on improving production at his family’s strip steel mill, buying a new car, going to church Sunday mornings and enjoying his wife’s Sunday brunch, matinees in Youngstown, and considered if his wife should join the work force or not, deciding finally this should be left up to her.
His letters spoke of missing Coney Island hamburgers and Duquesne beer and how Blondie, Popeye, Maggie and Jiggs “were among the folks left behind that we long to return to.”
He spoke of his disappointment at missing his daughter’s first Christmas and his plans to be home in time for her second birthday party.
He planned to come home and continue his life with his beloved wife and daughter, saying, “I’m existing over here in anticipation of life beginning with you.”
Elliott never came home. He died on the Normandy beaches late in the day of the June 6, 1944, invasion, a casualty of D-Day, (killed) by a bomb dropped from a German plane. (He) is buried in the American Military Cemetery at St. Laurent-Sur-Mer, on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach, where he died.
Pauline’s letters, written just before and just after the D-Day invasion, were returned to her, unopened and marked DECEASED. They contain her thoughts on loneliness, Sunday nights spent listening to the radio and her belief that even the baby realized that “our life will begin when daddy comes home.”
Elliott is commemorated this month in American Heritage magazine. The story, which begins with telegrams Elliott sent, homesick at camp and on the day his daughter was born in Jan. 8, 1943. It concludes with the telegram to Pauline Elliott, sent Aug. 6, 1944, by the Adjutant General, expressing regrets her husband had been killed in action on June 6.
DeRonda Elliott, called Rondy or Dee in her parents’ letters, is now a registered nurse in private practice as a psychotherapist in Raleigh, N.C. She encountered the letters after her mother died in 1990. Her mother’s earlier letters, presumably with her father when he died, were not returned.
Franklin Maynard Elliott was a 22-year-old senior at Georgetown University when he enlisted in the army.
He was a member of Company A of the 741st Tank Battalion. Most of his letters, which were read and approved by a censor before arriving in his wife’s hands, were sent from undisclosed locations in England.
Elliott of 130 Fairmont Ave. maintained his sense of humor to his wife, even while suffering through homesickness, lamenting “this war is bound to be half over.”
He joked about chow lines, the gullibility of second lieutenants, and that the only trade he’d learned in the army was to wash his own clothes, which took forever to dry on barracks clotheslines. He commended his wife’s home maintenance skills, saying that for Christmas he’ll buy her carpentry tools and she can buy him a clothes washer.
He told her a windshield tossed on a table at the barracks reminded him of their former glass-topped coffee table so strongly that he “heard the sounds, smelled the smells and half expected to hear you speak.”
He spoke of England’s gloomy weather and that there was something to be truly thankful for on Thanksgiving -- Nov. 25, 1943 -- the sun came out. He said he’d thought until then that its location had been a military secret.
But despite the cold dark days, he was making plans for a post-war trip back to England with his wife and daughter. By 1949, he figured Dee, who would be 6, would be old enough to enjoy and appreciate travel.
His letters are also filled with his love for his wife.
Pauline’s letters cover an especially difficult period for her as she and her mother-in-law tried to piece together Elliott’s whereabouts from clues he dropped, such as a casual remark that the cooks sent a big batch of cookies “down to the men.” She took this as an indication he’d been moved south.
Letters, written daily from June 5 to 12 and almost as often through July 11, reveal her anxiety as she remained glued to the radio, where all programs were cancelled but reports of the invasion, and prayers were led by “eminent clergy.”
Her gut feeling was that Frank was taking part in it. He’d mentioned that “the invasion is a matter of conjecture of the people at home” and told her not to worry, but it is possible that he’d be part of any assault, adding in a May 21 letter that “this must be it” because the soldiers were issued homesickening green-packaged Lucky Strike cigarettes with their rations.
Pauline, who signed her letters Polly, said she searched for his face in every news photo of the war, and took hope when letters from her Frank, dated late in May, arrived June 8 through 19.
She was anxious but not yet too concerned. Her husband had prepared her, through earlier letters, for a gap in communications, telling her she may not hear from him for a while since the mail was about to go by boat rather than the usual V-mail. She tells him that she is “afraid for him, and yet courageous because of you.”
Her concern mounts, however, when by July 8, she has not yet heard from him but “others have received letters from France.”
“It’s hard to wait, but we know that we’ll hear soon,” she wrote.
She sends comics that remind her of the two of them and remarks “I’m afraid that I’m not very brave.”
In her last letter, dated July 26, 1944, Pauline knows that something is wrong. She writes, “I can’t understand why I haven’t heard (from you).” She remarks that Dee, like her dad, likes fig bars, which she calls “Daddy’s cookies.”
The final entry is the telegram from the Adjutant General.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.