There are 245 pages of properties listed on Lawrence County’s repository list. And on Friday, 250 of them went up for auction at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Properties in the repository can include anything from a house, a business or even a vacant lot. Although the list is long, there are multiple opportunities over many years for the property to get off the road that leads them to repository.
Tom Leslie, the solicitor for Lawrence County and the Tax Claim Bureau, said a process created by the state legislature for property owners who are delinquent on their county, school and municipality taxes, begins at the start of the year.
“The 2019 taxes become delinquent the first of the year,” Leslie said. “The 2019 taxes will not go to sale in September of 2020. They do not go to the upset sale until September of 2021. Until the taxes are two years behind, even though they’re delinquent, there’s no attempt to sell them, and that’s by (state) law.”
Once two years pass, the county complies a list of delinquent tax properties and publishes a public notice telling the public which properties will be put to auction in the upset sale, which is held once a year. Property owners have until the auction starts to pay their taxes.
An upset sale is an auction where the minimum price for a property is the taxes that are owed. Liens and mortgages remain on the property, and will be the new buyer’s responsibility.
On Aug. 27, the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau published the notice in the New Castle News of the property owners who were delinquent on their 2017 taxes. Of the 1,145 properties in the notice, 490 were in New Castle.
Of the 250 properties up for auction Friday, 139 were in the city. Only one was sold.
A house at 506 Spruce St. in the third ward was sold for $1,430.88 plus the realty transfer cost.
“Not too many people buy because, if they’ve done their research ahead of time and they know there’s no mortgage on it and they know there’s no liens against it, sometimes people will buy it,” said Leslie. “We usually have a few sales, but not too many.”
All of the unsold properties will move into the next phase.
In April, the tax office will hold another auction called a judicial sale, or free and clear sale, where properties are stripped of their delinquent tax, mortgage and lien obligations. The minimum price for the properties is $500, which covers advertising and notice provision expenses the tax office has incurred from the property.
If the property remains unsold, it is placed on the repository list until someone bids on it.
To buy from the list, bidders must place at least a $500 bid, which has to be accepted by the county, school district and municipality the property is located in for the sale to go through. If one taxing body denies it, the sale will not go through.
New Castle City Council receives bids first, like it did this week during caucus and voting meetings.
Three bids were voted on — one was approved, one was denied and one was withdrawn.
The council members asked Brittany Ellison, the buyer whose bid was denied at the voting meeting, if she had secured any bank or financial institution for the funds to rehabilitate the building.
Ellison said she had not, but asked how she would go about entering the building to assess any damage that might be inside to estimate the cost of repairs.
“The deed doesn’t get transferred until the repository sale actually occurs. If it’s sold in an auction, they (property owner) lose right to it then,” said Jason Medure, the city’s solicitor. “It’s still private property.”
“Hopefully, in the future if I become commissioner, you will be able to go into that building and look at it,” said Tim Fulkerson, a councilman and candidate for Lawrence County commissioner.
“Kick the door in,” Councilman Richard Beshero said.
“If the city, for example, wants to send in a building inspector and look at it, they can do that,” Leslie said.
“It’s not privately owned property anymore. Even though that person’s name is still on the deed, it doesn’t matter because it’s been through a tax sale and didn’t sell at the time that ended. The final authority with that property lies with the Tax Claim Bureau ...They can give can give anybody they want to permission to go in and look at it.”
