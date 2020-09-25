After rejecting countless structures on Lawrence County's repository list, New Castle City Council passed legislation paving the way for more structures to be rehabilitated and placed back on the city's tax rolls.
"Before I vote yes, Tim, this is a big deal that we were able to accomplish," said council president Tom Smith.
"Oh tell me about it," councilman Tim Fulkerson said.
In June 2017, members of council vowed to deny all requests for repository properties with existing structures. Members said at the time they were frustrated with the new owners who weren’t improving the structures and thus continuing the city’s blight problem.
Smith, who "pleasantly" voted yes, and Fulkerson both have been advocating for the passage of this legislation for at least two years.
In the ordinance, bidders are asked to take out a surety bond of $25,000 for residential structures. Bidders will pay a small percentage of the bond amount based upon their credit score and could pay between $250 to $3,750 for a $25,000 surety bond. Before the legislation was passed, a bid for a repository home at 613 E. Reynolds St. submitted by Abdul Mansour was approved after he came to the meeting with a $25,000 surety bond.
"I want to congratulate him," Fulkerson said, who explained there have been multiple people throughout the years who have doubted the council's ability to pass the legislation.
Mansour came to the council previously about buying the home, but the council explained their stance on denying all repository structures until bond legislation was instituted. For commercial structures, the bond price is tiered, depending on the building’s square footage and range from $25,000 to $100,000. If the commercial structure has asbestos, an additional $15,000 is added.
Successful bidders will have 12 months to complete residential structures and 18 months to complete commercial structures. If structures are not completed in the allotted time frame, the bond will be forfeited and the council will be permitted to use the funds to potentially demolish the structure.
Bonds will be released or terminated upon a passing inspection from code.
The ordinance also states bidders will be asked to submit the following:
•A plan for rehabilitation and proposed time frame
•A written estimate for rehabilitation from a licensed contractor
•The source of funds that the bidder will draw upon for rehabilitation costs
Surety bonds will not be mandatory but the presence or absence of one will be taken into consideration for approval or denial of bids. The council also unanimously overturned Mayor Chris Frye's veto of a fiscal procedure ordinance but said they would be open to discussing amendments with the mayor in the coming weeks. The amendments could potentially be proposed at the council's next meeting in two weeks.
In other business:
•Two bids for vacant lots submitted by Kaeshawn Rice and Thomas Casey were approved.
•A contract with Siegel Excavating LLC to demolish 13 structures on the city's demolition list for $85,000 was approved.
•The council authorized Frye and the city controller to enter into an agreement with Richard G. English and Associates Inc. to preform appraisals on five city-owned parking lots and parking garbage.
