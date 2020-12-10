By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Pennsylvania’s move to divide stimulus funding based on enrollment short-changed poor schools, including the New Castle Area School District, a report released Monday concluded.
The last round of federal stimulus funding provided $600 million for schools in Pennsylvania. Members of Congress are negotiating another round of COVID relief — a proposed $908 billion plan.
Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of the Keystone Research Center, said that he hopes that if the second round of stimulus funding is split to provide a larger share to poorer school districts.
The first round of stimulus mandated that $400 million be divided between schools based on a formula spelled out in the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. As a result, the funding was weighted to provide additional help to poorer districts, Herzenberg said.
However, the state’s method of dividing the remaining $200 million didn’t take into account the wealth or poverty of the school districts, Herzenberg said.
As a result, New Castle was shorted $307,731 in funding it could have received.
About $25 million went to charter schools and other educational entities. The remainder was split by giving each district a base payment of $120,000 and then adding funding based on the number of students enrolled in the district. That meant larger districts got more funding regardless of how much financial help the district needed, Herzenberg said.
“Pennsylvania got the distribution of these funds backward in the sense that the districts with the greatest need received the least funding per student,” he said.
He said that if the state gets more stimulus funding, the money should be split using the same formula the state uses to determine how much each district gets from basic education funding.
Districts in the poorest districts received $36 million, compared to the $90 million they would have received using the BEF.
Stephen Rodriguez, Superintendent Pottstown School District, said that as districts scrambled to move to remote learning, poorer districts found it much more difficult to provide the equipment students needed to study at home even though poorer districts have more students who don’t have their own computer equipment at home.
Susan Spicka of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, a school-funding advocacy group, said that all school districts are going to have daunting challenges in trying to balance their budgets this year due to the pandemic.
Those challenges are going to be dramatically more difficult in poorer districts, she said.
“The pandemic stripped away any pretense that schools are operating on a level playing field,” she said.
"If the state has discretion over additional federal aid to schools, it must be distributed in a way that does not shortchange districts that are struggling the most. And in 2021, state lawmakers must make a commitment to leveling-up funding for districts that have the fewest resources available to meet their students’ needs," Spicka said.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf, said that the funding split was determined by lawmakers.
Neal Lesher, a spokesman for House appropriations chairman Stan Saylor, R-York County, said that lawmakers sought to “protect smaller districts” by providing the $120,000 in base funding.
“The rest of the funding was distributed based on the per pupil membership of the district, as the need for cleaning, PPE and technology and other expenses logically grows with the size of the district,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.