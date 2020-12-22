Pennsylvania America Water crews are making repairs Tuesday to a 16-inch water main along Portersville Road in Ellport.
The break occurred around 7 a.m. and the cause has not yet been determined.
Approximately 500 customers are experiencing low or no water pressure at this time.
Repairs are anticipated to be completed and normal service restored early Wednesday morning. A water tanker is available for affected customers at the Wurtemburg and Perry Township Fire Department at 425 Portersville Rd. in Ellwood City until 7 p.m.
Customers are asked to bring containers to fill and follow social distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.