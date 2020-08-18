Pennsylvania American Water crews are making emergency repairs Tuesday to a water main break in the area of North Mercer Street in downtown New Castle.
Work on the problem began at 9:30 a.m. Customers in the downtown area as a result may be experiencing no water, low pressure or discolored water.
Repairs are expected to take most of the day. When service is restored, customers still may experience cloudy and or discolored water. If water is discolored, run it for a few minutes until it runs clear before using it.
For your safety and the safety of the water company employees, please do not approach the workers employees while they are making repairs.
Questions may be directed to the toll-free number, (800) 565-7292.
More information and a map of the affected area are available on the water company website at www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, by selecting Alert Notifications, or contact Pennsylvania American Water at the toll-free number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.