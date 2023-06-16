The New Castle Housing Code Board of Appeals agreed to continue the demolition request of the city’s code enforcement department for a Mahoningtown property.
The decision was made so the owner of 103 S. Liberty St., Dean & Ditmore LTD, would have time to make necessary renovations to the property.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Code Supervisor Anthony Cioffi said that on March 10, his department investigated the abandoned and dilapidated structure and determined that it had multiple violations in the exterior and interior, as well as being open in certain areas.
Code took photos of the building and showed them to the city’s engineering firm, RAR Engineering.
“We deemed it as an emergency demolition,” Cioffi said.
Cioffi said the demolition paperwork was signed, and it was later determined Dean & Ditmore was the owner of the property.
An emergency demolition notice was sent out on March 28 asking code violations to be addressed immediately. Code reinspected the property on May 9, with no visible improvements made.
On May 9, the notice of intended demolition was sent out. Dean & Ditmore appealed, leading to the hearing.
David Dean, of Dean & Ditmore, said the company is looking to demolish the rear portion of the property, while rehabilitating the rest of the building.
Dean said the goal is to turn the building into four apartment units, but would need a variance request from city council to convert the building from two to four units.
He said he didn’t want to submit the variance request while the demolition notice was still active, and said if he can’t get the variance, the property would remain a duplex with two units, just “bigger units.”
“I have been working on getting a renovation loan for this property,” Dean said.
Dean said the total cost for the rehabilitation work would be around $148,000.
The property was acquired less than a year ago from Dean & Ditmore in a tax sale following a fire there. The total timeframe for the renovation work would be seven to eight months.
Therefore, with no objections from Cioffi, the board agreed to continue the demolition request, provided the property is secured, the grass there is cut and the company provides constant updates to code.
If the property is not being secured and maintained, and there is no update on the project, code can ask for a hearing again to reinstate the demolition request.
