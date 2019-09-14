Renee Carey named News editor

Renee Carey has been appointed editor of The New Castle News, effective Monday.
Carey, a native of the Cleveland, Ohio, area, succeeds Dan Irwin, who has taken another post at the newspaper.
Publisher Sharon Sorg said Carey will oversee The News' news, sports and photography for both print and online content. She will also become a key member of the paper’s editorial board.
Carey is also the editor of The Herald in Sharon and has served in that position since 2016. Under her tenure, the paper was named Most Improved in 2019 by The Herald's parent company, CNHI LLC.
“Renee has done a tremendous job in Sharon of reconnecting the newspaper with the community,” Sorg said. “I am very excited to have her as a part of the New Castle News team and what lies ahead for us, our readers and our community.”
Before coming to The Herald, Carey spent 11 years as the editor of The Goldsboro News-Argus in Goldsboro, N.C. Prior to that, she led newspapers in Georgia and Ohio.
During her 30-year career, Carey has earned awards for everything from editorial and feature writing to news coverage and page design.
A graduate of Bay High School just west of Cleveland, she served as sports editor and editor of the school's weekly newspaper. She holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and English from Ohio University.
“I have been a community journalist my whole career,” she said. “I love getting to know our readers and telling their stories. I take our role as watchdog very seriously as well.”
But just as it is important to point out issues that need attention, Carey said championing what makes a community special is vital, too.
“We look forward to continuing to work with local leaders and volunteers to share the good news about what is happening in Lawrence County now and in the future,” she said.
