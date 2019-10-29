Remember outdoor animals when temperatures fall

October's bright blue weather with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the 60s won't last.
With the predictions that the mercury will dip to a high in the 40s and possible frosts by Friday, and The Old Farmer's Almanac anticipating the first snow flakes of the season will fall early in November, it's time to start considering how outdoor furry family members will survive the winter.
Margie Seelbaugh, director of the Lawrence County Humane Society, has this concern every fall.
"Yes, animals have fur, but no, it's not enough to protect them when it gets really cold," she said.
Animals need human help when exposed to frigid temperatures for a prolonged amount of time, she said.
Seelbaugh said it is recommended that outside dogs be brought inside when it gets really cold.
"It is a state law that no animal should be outside for more than 30 minutes at a time when temperatures are below freezing," she said.
Recognizing that some dogs just don't make good house guests, Seelbaugh said, dogs that are kept outside must have proper shelter, food and water to get them through the winter.
"Dogs need a well-insulated shelter so they can keep dry and warm," she said. "The dog's box shouldn't be too large since a dog heats its doghouse with its own body heat. Also, use straw, not hay, for bedding and insulation. Straw, which is dry, is better because hay retains moisture." Wet fur, she points out, loses much of its insulating ability.
Food and water are important in cold weather. Seelbaugh recommends using heated water bowls so the water does not freeze, and providing more food during winter months to keep the animal's weight up.
"We also recommend kennels rather than just a dog house under a tree," she said. "This keeps other animals away from the dog's food and shelter and away from the dog itself."
Caring for feral neighborhood cats is a little more challenging in cold weather, she said.
"The cats won't come inside, but they also need extra food to keep their weight up to help them to stay healthy and warm. Like outside dogs, they need food, water and a warm, dry shelter," she said.
Seelbaugh said many make cat shelters using styrofoam coolers.
"The coolers provide good insulation," she said. But even cardboard boxes, insulated with straw provide cats with a place to go to get out of the elements. As with dogs, heated water bowls are also a good idea because it is important that animals have water available.
Wendi Wiegand, the humane officer who works with the Lawrence County Humane Society and is the animal control officer in Ellwood City, Ellport and Wayne Township, is called to enforce animal cruelty incidents. One area is Libre's Law, Act 10, designed to protect animals from abuse, particularly unreasonable tethering.
Under the law, an animal can not be tethered outdoors without basic needs, which include water and shade, for more than nine hours in a 24-hour period, or for more than 30 minutes if temperatures are below 30 degrees or above 90 degrees.
Wiegand is also vice president of the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, which provides straw free of charge for pets.
"Straw is what should be used, not blankets or hay," she said. "If those get wet, they lose all insulating properties."
She adds that dog houses should be up off the ground and that outdoor cat shelters should have front and back openings.
"That will give the cat an escape route if something follows it into the shelter," she said.
Wiegand also recommends keeping outdoor feeding stations separate from shelter boxes, "so raccoons won't go into the shelters."
Farm animals, although not generally considered to be pets, have an easier time getting through the winter since they are sheltered in barns which are insulated, have straw and are equipped with heat lamps.
"But you would be surprised to find some farm animals left outside, in the winter, with no shelter," Wiegand said.
Often, Seelbaugh said, farmers will offer straw free or for sale to insulate dog houses. Straw can be found, she said, at farm supply stores where horse and cattle food is sold.
Additionally, the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund often offers straw free of charge for pets. The organization provides free straw for animal bedding is available at the New Castle Public Works Garage on Eastbrook Road. The garage is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone in need of straw is asked to call the garage at (724) 656-3568 to make an appointment, and to bring a bag or box for the straw.
Wiegand said free straw is also available through Animal Friends on Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, but recommends calling ahead at (412) 847-7000 to determine if the shelter is open.
Seelbaugh added that the Humane Society will cheerfully accept any donations of dog and cat food and kitty litter to care for its charges, now or at any time of the year.
"It used to be that we were slow (at the shelter) in the winter, but now we're just about full up all year," she said. "Every little bit that we get (donated) helps."
