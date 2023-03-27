The body of a Wilmington Township woman missing since January 2020 was found March 19 in a wooded Pittsburgh area.
Allegheny County medical examiner Karl Williams confirmed Friday the remains found in the Lincoln-Lemington Belmer neighborhood were Kaylene Oehling, according to her father Jason Oehling.
“Some of the clothes that she wearing had been found with the remains,” Oehling said.
Kaylene, who also went by the name Kaylene Young, had been missing since Jan. 10, 2020. She was living with him and his wife in Wilmington Township and she planned to visit her mother and sisters in Etna, Allegheny County.
On Jan. 10, 2020, Kaylene’s mother phoned Jason Oehling saying she hadn’t shown up. She was reported missing to the Etna Police Department two days later.
Oehling received a call from Kaylene’s mother stating Kaylene never arrived, which he said was strange because she loved and protected her siblings. That department reported a missing persons report on March 13, 2020, and the case was transferred to Allegheny County police on June 15, 2020.
Searches were conducted around the area, including along the Allegheny River and in an abandoned Penn Hills cement factory. Oehling said as of Monday, her glasses and cell phone she was using have not been found.
The Allegheny County Homicide Unit is working on the case, along with the Pittsburgh FBI office. The U.S. Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the case and why there was a two-month delay in reporting her missing to the national database.
“I’m friends with a lot of officers, and I support law enforcement 100 percent, but on this case, I call out police misconduct,” Oehling said. “Why wait?”
Oehling said when the scene was cleared by police, and her remains were identified, family went to the area to make a makeshift memorial.
There, more unidentified bones were discovered.
“We’re dying right now,” said Oehling, a full-time missing persons advocate, adding he wants the area to be searched with heavier scrutiny.
“My dog will be assisting in finding as much as we can as a family,” Oehling said. “My job is not over as a father. It has just began.”
Oehling said the family was given permission to visit the site to pay their respects by police.
“We don’t want to mess up this investigation,” Oehling said. “We want justice for my daughter. Kaylene will get justice.”
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call the homicide unit at (1-833) 255-8477 or (412) 473-1200, or the FBI at (1-800) 225-5324. The case number is 01275-20.
