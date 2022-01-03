The Lawrence County commissioners set a Friday cutoff date to accept any proposals from property owners for the future housing of the court of District Judge Rick Russo.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the county has received several written proposals for the relocating of the court of 53-3-04.
The court is located in the Allshouse Plaza in Neshannock but the county is seeking a larger location.
One proposal already received was from the Shenango Area Fire District, which is asking to lease its firehall for the court. Two other written proposals also came in from property owners in Neshannock Township, Boyd said.
Two people with property in Shenango also have inquired about their buildings being used for the court, and two additional inquiries were received from Neshannock and one from Pulaski, but none of those have included a written proposals yet, he said.
Boyd emphasized that formal, written proposals must come from within the boundaries of that district, which include the townships of Neshannock, Hickory, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Shenango, Scott, Washington and Wilmington, and the boroughs of South New Castle, New Wilmington and Volant.
