Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry will receive $145 million in economic relief, thanks to a bill signed Feb. 8 by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Included as part of SB 109, the funds are being made available for the Hospitality Industry Recovery Program through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Funding for Mercer County will come through a block grant in the approximate amount of $1.2 million and will be administered by Mercer County’s Certified Economic Development Organization, Penn-Northwest Development Corporation. The funds will be made available as grants to eligible applicants from the hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants, bars and taverns. Among other criteria to be met, an eligible applicant must operate a place of business within the Commonwealth having a NAICS designation within the Accommodation subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) and where accommodations, food or drink is served to or provided for the public, with or without charge.
Grants may be issued in $5,000 increments and the maximum grant award is limited to $50,000 per applicant. A CEDO or a CDFI may assess an application fee not to exceed $500. The funding for the program will be provided through a transfer from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund.
Breweries and wineries do not fall under NAICS codes 721 and 722. However, if a certain business can demonstrate that it does fall under those codes based on how it operates and can prove that it serves food or drink to the public, it may be eligible for the grant program. Penn-Northwest Development Corporation will provide more information when the Act 1 grant applications become available.
