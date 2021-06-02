Relay for Life concert to remember New Castle teacher

Four local bands are coming together to help raise funds for Relay for Life.
The fund-raising event, called Rock for Relay, is planned for July 31 at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds and is being sponsored by a team called InVINCEable, in memory of Vincent A. Anzalone, 48, who died June 22, 2018, of glioblastoma.
Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.
Anzalone was an English teacher in the New Castle Area School District and was an avid sports fan.
Team and event organizers are Anazalone's widow, Lisa, and a family friend, Karyn Kemp-Mueller.
The Eintracht Picnic Grounds are located at 586 McKee Crossing Road in Neshannock Township. The doors open at 1 p.m. the day of the concert, which will begin with a 2 to 3:30 p.m. performance by Cherry Radium.
Other musical acts scheduled are Snarfunkle from 4 to 5:30 p.m., The Waite from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Grandview Soul from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Also will featured will be drawings, food and adult beverages.
A $10 donation will be collected at the door or via the app at https://mobileacs.org/6u5mn or Venmo to lisa-anzaloneTeamInVINCEable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.