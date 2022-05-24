Neshannock Township School District announced its board of school directors approved the formation of a pilot pre-K program for the 2022-2023 school year.
This tuition-based pre-K program is designed for children turning four years old by August 15, 2022.
Although the district's full-day/five day pre-K program will be new for the coming school year, it will encompass the tradition and commitment to excellence that is Neshannock Township School District. An informational video providing an overview on the program, guidelines, teacher and tuition can be found at www.ntsd.org/prek.
Online registration is open now at www.ntsd.org/prek. The 20 available seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The pre-K program is open to residents and non-residents.
